Mafia Raj under Mamata Banerjee's rule in West Bengal: Amit Shah

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly running a "mafia raj" in the state, BJP president on Monday claimed that the state has topped the chart in cow smuggling and become a safe haven for infiltrators.

Urging the people to ensure that the BJP wins more than 23 out of 42 seats in the state, Shah said it would ensure that the syndicate raj ends within 90 days in Bengal.

In West Bengal, 'syndicate' means the business run by persons allegedly enjoying political patronage, who force promoters and contractors to buy construction materials, often of inferior quality at high prices.

"Mamata Banerjee led TMC is running a mafia raj in the state. The state has achieved the distinction of topping the chart in cow smuggling and turning the state into a safe haven for infiltrators," Shah claimed.

Addressing a rally here, he accused Banerjee of making West Bengal a bankrupt state where only her relatives and TMC ministers have flourished.

Shah alleged that Banerjee, who is vehemently opposed to the contentious NRC that is currently restricted to Assam, was misleading people, and vowed to introduce it in every state after winning the polls.

"It is our commitment to bring in NRC across the country to chuck away each and every infiltrator. First, we would bring Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, so that all the refugees get citizenship, and then we will bring NRC to throw out infiltrators," he said.

Banerjee has repeatedly claimed that the NRC, which seeks to weed out illegal migrants from Assam, will turn even bona fide Indian citizens into refugees.

The NRC got mired in a massive controversy after the names of around 40 lakh people, living in Assam for decades, were omitted from the complete draft that was released last year.