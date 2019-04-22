App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mafia Raj under Mamata Banerjee's rule in West Bengal: Amit Shah

Urging the people to ensure that the BJP wins more than 23 out of 42 seats in the state, Shah said it would ensure that the syndicate raj ends within 90 days in Bengal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly running a "mafia raj" in the state, BJP president on Monday claimed that the state has topped the chart in cow smuggling and become a safe haven for infiltrators.

Urging the people to ensure that the BJP wins more than 23 out of 42 seats in the state, Shah said it would ensure that the syndicate raj ends within 90 days in Bengal.

In West Bengal, 'syndicate' means the business run by persons allegedly enjoying political patronage, who force promoters and contractors to buy construction materials, often of inferior quality at high prices.

"Mamata Banerjee led TMC is running a mafia raj in the state. The state has achieved the distinction of topping the chart in cow smuggling and turning the state into a safe haven for infiltrators," Shah claimed.

related news

Addressing a rally here, he accused Banerjee of making West Bengal a bankrupt state where only her relatives and TMC ministers have flourished.

Shah alleged that Banerjee, who is vehemently opposed to the contentious NRC that is currently restricted to Assam, was misleading people, and vowed to introduce it in every state after winning the polls.

"It is our commitment to bring in NRC across the country to chuck away each and every infiltrator. First, we would bring Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, so that all the refugees get citizenship, and then we will bring NRC to throw out infiltrators," he said.

Banerjee has repeatedly claimed that the NRC, which seeks to weed out illegal migrants from Assam, will turn even bona fide Indian citizens into refugees.

The NRC got mired in a massive controversy after the names of around 40 lakh people, living in Assam for decades, were omitted from the complete draft that was released last year.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 12:53 pm

tags #Amit Shah #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mamata Banerjee #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat trailer review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has humour ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s kissing scene goes v ...

Alia Bhatt ‘begged’ for a role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Gully Boy's MC Sher, Siddharth Chaturvedi, gets his own film

Happy Easter: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor turn into eggs

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Review: Slow paced but with tons of ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Game of Thrones season 8 Episode 2: Twitter has a field day speculatin ...

Vikram Bhatt responds to Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli’s allegatio ...

Sri Lankan Suicide Bomber Waited Patiently in Hotel Buffet Queue, Then ...

MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America Limited Edition Launched in India at ...

World Immunization Week 2019: Significance and Objective of Week-long ...

Amid Political Hullabaloo, 26-Year-old Seer on 179 Day-long Fast for ' ...

'Baba' CM Would've Been in His Mutt Had There Been No Constitution: Ak ...

Kim Kardashian Has a Sink With No Basin in it. Here's Why it Still Wor ...

As Election Moves Further East in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav Factor Makes Wa ...

April 2019: Best Infographics of the Month

Fed Cup Semi-Final: Caroline Garcia’s France Beat Simona Halep’s R ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty nears 11,650 on risi ...

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Bharat trailer: Salman Khan teases his different looks in Ali Abbas Za ...

Sri Lanka blasts: World media says intel failure, rising extremism ami ...

Congress' Mumbai North Central candidate Priya Dutt says 'it's not abo ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launched; prices start at Rs 5,999, Rs 13,999 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.