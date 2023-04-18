 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsPolitics

Mafia not a threat anymore, CM Adityanath assures investors

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Before 2017, law and order in Uttar Pradesh was bad and the state was infamous for riots. Earlier there was a crisis for the identity of the state, today the state is becoming a crisis for them (criminals and mafias)."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on April 18, assured investors the mafia are not a threat in the state after gangster brothers Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were killed amid police presence, and Atiq's son Asad was killed in a police encounter, on April 15. The shootings were captured on video by the media.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Before 2017, law and order in Uttar Pradesh was bad, and the state was infamous for riots. Earlier, there was a crisis for the identity of the state. Today, the state is becoming a crisis for them (criminals and mafias)."

Fulfilling his promise, the UP chief minister has been cracking down on mafias across the state. His stern actions have already established him as “Bulldozer Baba" or “Demolition Man". It has now been learned that the Uttar Pradesh police have prepared a list of gangsters. However, CM Yogi is yet to stamp the list.

When Atiq and his brother went to Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj for a medical test, they were shot and killed at point-blank range while being questioned by media persons who were present.