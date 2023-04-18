Mafia not a threat anymore, CM Adityanath assures investors

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on April 18, assured investors the mafia are not a threat in the state after gangster brothers Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were killed amid police presence, and Atiq's son Asad was killed in a police encounter, on April 15. The shootings were captured on video by the media.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Before 2017, law and order in Uttar Pradesh was bad, and the state was infamous for riots. Earlier, there was a crisis for the identity of the state. Today, the state is becoming a crisis for them (criminals and mafias)."

Fulfilling his promise, the UP chief minister has been cracking down on mafias across the state. His stern actions have already established him as “Bulldozer Baba" or “Demolition Man". It has now been learned that the Uttar Pradesh police have prepared a list of gangsters. However, CM Yogi is yet to stamp the list.

When Atiq and his brother went to Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj for a medical test, they were shot and killed at point-blank range while being questioned by media persons who were present.

Also Read | Who were Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed, the men killed in Prayagraj on Saturday Both the brothers were in handcuffs when the incident took place. The incident took place on the day Atiq's son Asad was laid to rest in Prayagraj after being shot dead in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.

Health, infra get thumbs-up, many feel Padma Awards more democratised: Survey While gangster-turned-politician Ashraf Ahmed claimed they couldn't conspire from jail, an undated audio of his brother has gone viral. A property dealer in Prayagraj was threatened by Atiq Ahmed, who was in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail. Atiq is heard threatening property dealer Zaid Khalid in the audio, which is nearly two and a half years old. Also heard is the mafia threatening the dealer that he can be kidnapped and brought to Deoria. A report on the audio was sent to the Gujarat jail by the then SSP, recommending Atiq Ahmed be banned from making phone calls. Zaid Khalid filed an FIR after he was reportedly abducted and beaten up by Atiq Ahmed's henchmen in November 2018. At the police station in Dhoomanganj, the case was filed on January 8, 2019. A month earlier, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured investors at the MoU signing of Lucknow's textile park: "UP guarantees your security and investment. Today, there is no need to fear any name in any district."

