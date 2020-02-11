Madipur Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Madipur Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Madipur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in West district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 71.31% and in 2013, 68.09% of Madipur's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Girish Soni of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 29387 votes which was 25.27% of the total votes polled. Girish Soni polled a total of 116295 (57.24%) votes.

AAP's Girish Soni won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1103 (1.09%) votes. Girish Soni polled 101168 which was 35.97% of the total votes polled.