Madhya Pradesh to bring 'love jihad' ordinance as winter session deferred

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's statement came after the winter session of MP Assembly, which was scheduled to begin on December 28, was postponed in view of the "COVID-19 situation".

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2020 / 10:35 PM IST
File image: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 28 said that his government would be bringing in an ordinance to ban dubious inter-faith marriages, Hindustan Times has reported.

"The state government will bring the Freedom of Religion ordinance on Tuesday (December 29)," Chouhan said, according to the newspaper.

Chouhan's statement came after the winter session of MP Assembly, which was scheduled to begin on December 28, was postponed in view of the "COVID-19 situation".

Earlier, the protem speaker had disclosed that 61 employees and officials of the Assembly secretariat and five MLAs have tested coronavirus positive.

According to the HT report, MP Governor Anandiben Patel, who reached Bhopal on December 28, is expected to sign the ordinance.

The ordinance will likely have all the provisions of the Freedom of Religion Bill, which the state government could not pass due to the postponement of the winter session.

The Madhya Pradesh government had on November 25 doubled the proposed jail term for forced religious conversions for marriage from five years to 10 years in its draft bill against "love jihad".

The term “love jihad” has been used by right-wing groups opposing what they say is "forced" inter-faith marriage. It is frequently used by Hindutva organisations to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to marry women from other religions mainly to convert them to Islam.

The Union Home Ministry informed the Lok Sabha in February that there was no definition for the term under the current laws in India.
