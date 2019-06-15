Madhya Pradesh seer who held yagna for Digvijaya Singh's win seeks DM's permission to fulfil 'samadhi' promise

After his prediction of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's victory from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat did not come true, a seer has requested permission from authorities here to carry out his "promise" of taking "samadhi" on June 16. The bizarre request by Baba Vairagyanand Giri has been turned down by Bhopal Collector Tarun Kumar who has asked police to ensure his well-being.

Giri had announced that he will take 'samadhi' (entombment) if Singh doesn't win from Bhopal during a "yagna" by several religious leaders for the Congress leader's victory during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

Singh was defeated by BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur by a massive margin of 3.64 lakh votes.

"We received a letter on June 13 from Vairagyanand Giri Maharaj for taking samadhi. Such kind of permissions are never given and I have directed the police to ensure the protection of Vairagyanand's life and belongings," Kumar told PTI on June 14.

Advocate Mazid Ali, who was authorised by Vairagyanand to file an application to the district collector on his behalf, said, "Baba Vairagyanand Giri Maharaj had submitted a plea demanding that he be allowed to take Brahmaleen samadhi and a place for the same also be identified for him to perform the task peacefully."

He said the application mentioned 2:11 pm on June 16 as an "auspicious time" for the ritual.

Ali claimed that Vairagyanand was observing penance in Assam's Kamakhya Temple and urged the administration to "cooperate" with the spiritual leader and "respect his religious feelings".