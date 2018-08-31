Madhya Pradesh polls: We can beat BJP on our own, says Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former union minister Kamal Nath has said in an interview with The Economic Times that the party is confident of beating the ruling BJP in the upcoming assembly election.

Nath also said that talks are on with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for a possible pre-poll alliance to ensure that the BJP gets less than 50 seats in the 230-member assembly.

Nath slams Chouhan’s yatra

“If the Chief Minister had done such good work, he would not have to go the people for aashirwaad (blessings)… to buy aashirwaad… people would have come to him to give aashirwaad,” Nath told the newspaper.

Nath also said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was misusing government funds and public money for the Jan Ashirwaad Yatra.

“This is nothing but a government yatra — all paid for on government expense, all government machinery used to collect crowds. Chouhan is misusing government funds and public money for political purposes. The yatra is good for the morale of the CM and BJP workers but yeh laayi hui bheed hai na ki aayi hui bheed (this is a brought-over crowd and not one which turned-up on its own),” Nath added.

On tie-up with BSP

Asked about why the Congress want to tie-up with BSP, Nath told the newspaper, “The BJP is at an advantage only because of fragmentation of votes and it is looking for the same even now.”

“We can beat the BJP on our own in MP but we are trying for an alliance with the BSP to decimate BJP. We are talking to the BSP… I spoke to them last week and I am doing so next week too. We are talking to the BSP at various levels,” Nath said.

Kamal Nath also told the newspaper that Congress president Rahul Gandhi would converse with party workers next month and would address a public meeting in Vidisha. Congress has held the Vidisha constituency for a long time. It is also the constituency of Sushma Swaraj and was earlier constituency of CM Chouhan.