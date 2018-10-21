App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2018 10:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress likely to repeat 42 MLAs

Madhya Pradesh goes for Assembly polls on November 28 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 11

PTI @moneycontrolcom

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is thinking of not giving tickets to 70-80 of its sitting Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the opposition Congress is almost ready to renominate 42 out of its 57 legislators.

MP goes to polls on November 28 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 11. The state has a 230-member House.

A Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, told PTI Saturday that the work of these 42 MLAs who are likely to renominated was found to be satisfactory.

"In fact MP Congress chief Kamal Nath is not in favour of dropping sitting MLAs without a valid reason from the first nomination list of 71 candidates which is going to come out shortly," he said.

He said that a final list of candidates had been prepared and has been submitted to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who will take a call on it.

"There is a strong anti-incumbency wave in MP and we are going to return to power after 15 years," he said.

A senior MP BJP leader had Friday told PTI that the party was thinking of not repeating 70-80 out of 165 MLAs in order to tide over anti-incumbency.
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 10:05 am

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Congress #India #Madhya Pradesh #Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 #Politics

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.