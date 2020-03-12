Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Congress' DK Shivakumar to 'rescue' rebel MLAs, claims 13 will return

The Congress has given the job of "rescuing" Madhya Pradesh MLAs from Karanataka’s Bengaluru to DK Shivakumar, known to be the party's chief troubleshooter, The Times of India has reported citing sources.

DK Shivakumar was appointed as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president by the party on March 11.

Long-time Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia crossed over to the BJP on March 11, amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.

As many as 22 MLAs resigned following Scindia. And 19 of those who resigned and whose letters were taken to the speaker by the BJP are secluded in a hotel in Bengaluru.

Around 400 policemen are guarding the resort where the MLAs have been lodged and barricades have been set up in a two-kilometer radius, said the report quoting a senior state Congress leader.

As many as 13 out of these 19 MLAs want to return to the party, claimed the state Congress government.

The MLAs did not know that Scindia will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They thought it was a fight for a Rajya Sabha ticket, Madhya Pradesh Congress media department chairperson Shobha Oza told the publication.

However, it is a clash of ideologies now if they are asked to join the BJP, said Oza, adding that they are not willing to switch loyalties.

Senior Congress leader from the state Digvijaya Singh also said 13 of the 22 rebel MLAs in the state have given an assurance that "they are not leaving the Congress". They also said they don't want to quit the party and were led away only to create pressure on the leadership to nominate Scindia to the Rajya Sabha.

"We did not anticipate that Scindia will quit the Congress... that was a mistake," Singh said.

Scindia’s resignation from the Congress along with MLAs "loyal" to him on March 10 has put a big question mark over the future of the Kamal Nath-led government, which came to power with a wafer-thin majority in the 230-member assembly. The effective strength is now 228.

It also has the support of four Independents, two BSP legislators and one SP MLA, but some may now switch sides to the BJP.

If the resignations of the 22 MLAs are accepted, the strength of the assembly will fall to 206. The Congress, on its own, will then be left with 92 seats while the BJP has 107 seats with the magic number for a majority being 104.

The Congress expressed confidence it will win a trust vote in the assembly.

