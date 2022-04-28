English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards tomorrow 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath resigns as Leader of Opposition, to continue as MPCC chief

    The Congress leadership accepted his resignation and approved the appointment of former minister and seven-time Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh in his place as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), party sources said.

    PTI
    April 28, 2022 / 08:00 PM IST

    Congress veteran Kamal Nath on Thursday tendered his resignation as the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, but will continue as the MPCC president, party sources said.

    Nath resigned from the post as per the party’s 'one person-one post' policy.

    The Congress leadership accepted his resignation and approved the appointment of former minister and seven-time Congress MLA Dr Govind Singh in his place as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), they said.

    In a communication addressed to Nath on Thursday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal said, "The Congress president has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect.”

    Nath had offered to resign from the post as part of the Congress’s 'one person-one post’ formula, the sources said. Nath had offered to resign from the post as part of the Congress’s ’one person-one post’ formula, the sources said.

    Close

    The communication further said, "The Congress president has approved the proposal to appoint Dr Govind Singh as the CLP leader.”

    Nath will continue as the state unit chief of Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls are due in 2023.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kamal Nath #Madhya Pradesh #Politics
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.