you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 12:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh House adjourned till March 26

Just after the brief address of the governor, MLAs of the BJP raised the demand for a floor test, triggering an uproar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned till March 26 on Monday amid the demand by BJP MLAs to hold a floor test as directed by Governor Lalji Tandon.

Just after the brief address of the governor, MLAs of the BJP raised the demand for a floor test, triggering an uproar.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Govind Singh raised the issue of coronavirus threat in the country and also mentioned the Central government's advisory.

The speaker accepted Singh's plea and adjourned the House till March 26.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 12:07 pm

tags #BJP #India #Kamal Nath #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

