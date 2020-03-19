Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: Supreme Court orders floor test tomorrow

The Supreme Court on March 19 ordered for a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to be conducted on March 20.

The apex court has said the floor test will be held by a show of hands in accordance with the law and is to be conducted by 5 pm tomorrow.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud also ordered video recording and possible live streaming of the Assembly proceedings when the Kamal Nath led Congress government would undertake the floor test.

The bench, also comprising Justice Hemant Gupta, directed the police chiefs of Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka to provide security to the 16 rebel Congress MLAs if they choose to appear in Assembly for trust vote.

The bench also ordered that the Assembly will have a single point agenda of the floor test and no hindrance is to be created for anyone.

The Supreme Court had earlier in the day suggested that Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati should interact with the rebel Congress MLAs through video link or the court can appoint an observer to allay the fear that the legislators are in captivity.

The Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into crisis after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress, after which 22 MLAs loyal to him resigned in the state last week.

Buoyed by the revolt in the Congress, the BJP has been vociferously seeking a floor test in the assembly.

The Speaker has so far accepted resignations of six of the 22 MLAs, bringing down the effective strength of the House to 222 and the new majority mark at 112. The opposition BJP has 107 MLAs.

After the MP assembly was adjourned on Monday till March 26, the BJP petitioned the Supreme Court seeking a direction from it for an early floor test.