Madhya Pradesh Floor Test LIVE Updates: CM Kamal Nath resigns

The political crisis in Madhya Pradesh has reached its final stages with the Supreme Court ordering a floor test to be conducted on March 20.

The apex court has said the floor test will be held by a show of hands in accordance with the law and is to be conducted by 5 pm today.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud also ordered video recording and possible live streaming of the Assembly proceedings when the Kamal Nath led Congress government would undertake the floor test.

Ahead of the floor test today at 2 pm, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has called for a press conference at 12 pm. Reports suggest that he is likely to resign.