Madhya Pradesh Floor Test LIVE Updates: CM Kamal Nath resigns
LIVE Updates from Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's press briefing ahead of floor test.
The political crisis in Madhya Pradesh has reached its final stages with the Supreme Court ordering a floor test to be conducted on March 20.
The apex court has said the floor test will be held by a show of hands in accordance with the law and is to be conducted by 5 pm today.
A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud also ordered video recording and possible live streaming of the Assembly proceedings when the Kamal Nath led Congress government would undertake the floor test.
Ahead of the floor test today at 2 pm, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has called for a press conference at 12 pm. Reports suggest that he is likely to resign.
Top
CM Kamal Nath to meet Governor at 1 pm today to hand over his resignation, reports News18.
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath resigns LIVE Updates | After weeks of political drama in Madhya Pradesh which went from senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the BJP, the Grand Old Party's government in the state has collapsed.
Madhya Pradesh floor test LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath to hand over his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon.
Madhya Pradesh floor test LIVE Updates | Kamal Nath: In my political life, I have always maintained some rules and I will continue to abide by them.
Madhya Pradesh floor test LIVE Updates | Kamal Nath: In the past 15 months the people of the state have experienced what a government is. BJP can plot, but we will always be on the path of development.
Madhya Pradesh floor test LIVE Updates | Kamal Nath is now speaking about the work that his government has done in the past 15 months that it has been in power.
Madhya Pradesh floor test LIVE Updates | Kamal Nath: We have proven our majority earlier. BJP has murdered democracy.
Madhya Pradesh floor test LIVE Updates | Kamal Nath: The people of this country can see the truth behind the incident where MLAs are being held hostage in Bengaluru...The truth will come out. People will not forgive them.
Madhya Pradesh floor test LIVE Updates | Kamal Nath: This is a betrayl of the people of Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh floor test LIVE Updates | Kamal Nath: I had been given five years to develop the state, five years to make Madhya Pradesh to be counted among one of the big states.