Madhya Pradesh crisis: Ahead of floor test in Assembly, here’s how numbers stack up for parties

After months of unease with the Indian National Congress’ leadership, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party he had been associated with for around 18 years on March 10.

Shortly after Scindia tender in his resignation to Congress’ interim President Sonia Gandhi, the party said it had expelled the 49-year-old leader from Madhya Pradesh.

These developments came after Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, a day after Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) loyal to him had been moved to Bengaluru.

In his resignation letter addressed to Gandhi, Scindia said this path had been "drawing itself out over the last year," alluding to the infighting within the party's state unit.

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," Scindia said in his letter, adding that in order to "reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start."

The development came amid high political drama in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections on March 26 and the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly scheduled for March 16.

Reports suggest that Scindia, head of Gwalior’s royal family, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress has been blaming the BJP for engineering the crisis.

The BJP maintained it had no role to play in the recent development, but its leaders added that they would welcome ‘Maharaja’, as Scindia is commonly referred to in the state, to the party if he chooses to.

The saffron party is also seeking a floor test against the Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government.

A floor test is a constitutional mechanism used to determine if the incumbent government enjoys the support of the legislature.

The date of the floor test is still unclear.

On March 10 itself, 21 MLAs considered close to Scindia tendered their resignations. If these 21 resignations are accepted by Speaker NP Prajapati, the Kamal Nath government will no longer command majority in the House.

The total strength of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is 230. However, two seats are currently vacant. So, the working strength of the House is 228, making 115 the majority mark.

Congress (including those 21 MLAs) has 114 seats in the House. It has so far survived with the help of two members of Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and one from Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP). There are four other Independents in the Assembly.

A lot depend on what happens with the resignations. It is only the Speaker who can accept or reject an MLA’s resignation, not the Governor. If these 21 MLAs join the BJP before the Speaker acts on their resignation, it would invite action under the anti-defection law.

If the Speaker accepts those 21 resignations, the strength of the House will be reduced to 207 — making 104 the new majority mark.

Remember, the BJP has 109 MLAs in the Assembly — enough to form the government. Congress’ tally will be reduced to 93. Even if BSP and SP MLAs were to support Congress, it would still fall short of the majority mark.

All sides are expected to issue a whip to its MLAs. In political parlance, a whip is a written order which demands party members to be present in Parliament or a state assembly if an important vote is scheduled, and also asks them to vote in a particular way.

BJP shifted its MLAs to a hotel in Gurugram — a state governed by the party. It was reported that Congress too was planning to move its MLAs to Jaipur — a state it currently governs.

Meanwhile, MLAs close to Scindia continue to be in Bengaluru.