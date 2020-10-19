172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|madhya-pradesh-bypolls-kamal-nath-refers-to-bjp-nominee-as-item-sparks-controversy-5980251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 09:39 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Kamal Nath refers to BJP nominee as ‘item’, sparks controversy

Addressing a poll meeting in MP’s Dabra, where the Congress is up against Imarti Devi of the BJP, Kamal Nath said his party candidate was a “simple person” unlike his opponent who is an “item”.

Moneycontrol News

Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Kamal Nath triggered a furore by referring to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Imarti Devi as an “item”.

Addressing a poll meeting in MP’s Dabra, where the Congress is up against Imarti Devi of the BJP, the senior party leader said his party candidate was a “simple person” unlike his opponent who is an “item”.

“Ye unke jaise nahi hai… kya hai uska naam (He is not like her, what is her name),” Nath asked the crowd which responded by saying BJP candidate Imarti Devi’s name. “Aap to usko mere se jyada jante hai…apko to mere ko pehle hi savdhan kar dena chahiye tha (You know her better than I do, you people should have warned me beforehand)… ye kya item hai… yeh kya item hai,” said Nath.

Hitting back at Nath’s comment, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter and said, “Kamal Nath used derogatory words for a woman (Imarti Devi) who rose to become a public servant after starting off as a village labourer.”

The Chief Minister will sit on a silent protest from 10 am to 12 pm near the Mahatama Gandhi statue in Bhopal on October 19.

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over Nath’s remark, saying that it insulted the woman leader.

Imarti Devi also responded to Nath’s comment saying that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi should dismiss such a leader and the latter should be “taught a lesson.”

"Is it my fault that I am poor and born into a Scheduled Caste (SC) family? I want to request Sonia Gandhi not to keep people like Kamal Nath in Congress. If Kamal Nath uses sucha language against me then what will happen to women of SC community. How can any woman move forward?" she told news agency ANI.

Devi and 21 other MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the Congress and the state Assembly and joined the BJP in March, in the process bringing down the Nath government.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 09:39 am

