Madhya Pradesh bypolls | It's a fight between Chouhan-Scindia and Nath-Digvijaya Singh, says Jyotiraditya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has asked party workers to frame the campaign for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly by-elections as a fight between Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Scindia on one side and Congress’ Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh on the other,

According to a report by The Indian Express, addressing his first virtual rally in Mungaoli, Scindia told party workers to reach out to people and ask which pair they would choose: Chouhan and Scindia, or Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

Mungaoli is one of the 24 assembly seats where bypolls are expected to be held soon.

“Ye aar ya paar ki ladai hai (this is a do-or-die battle)” Scindia was quoted as saying.

The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) also attacked Congress for targeting Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who had resigned and joined the BJP in March. “How can they call us traitors?” asked Scindia, terming the resignations of the 22 legislators as an “act of sacrifice”.

He reportedly said the Congress was “desperate without chair (power)” and that “they are concerned because they can’t make money”.

These bypolls were necessitated following the resignation of 22 MLAs belonging to the Congress. They had joined the BJP along with Scindia. Two other seats were already vacant due to the demise of sitting legislators.

The Election Commission of India (EC) is yet to announce the schedule for these bypolls.