Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Counting of votes today as Congress already sends invites for celebration

The counting of votes for the Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh will be held on Wednesday. The counting will begin at 8 am, an Election Commission official said.

On February 24, Mungaoli and Kolaras recorded a voters' turnover of 77.05 and 70.4 percent respectively.

13 candidates, including the Congress' Brijendra Singh Yadav, BJP's Bai Sahib are in fray in Mungaoli while 22 candidates, including Congress' Mahendra Singh Yadav and BJP's Devendra Jain, are contesting in Kolaras.

Although inconsequential in terms of the strength inside state Assembly, the results of the by-election are expected to alter political equations within both Congress and the BJP.