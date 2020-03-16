App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 08:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Madhya Pradesh BJP legislators return to Bhopal after 5 days in Haryana

The party had taken its MLAs to the Manesar resort on March 10 in a bid to keep it's flock together amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP legislators returned to Bhopal in the early hours of Monday in a chartered plane after spending five days at a resort in Haryana.

The party had taken its MLAs to the Manesar resort on March 10 in a bid to keep it's flock together amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh.

The MLAs landed at Bhopal's Raja Bhoj airport around 2 am. State BJP chief V D Sharma and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gopal Bhargava, along with other leaders, welcomed them.

Sources in the party said the MLAs were taken to a hotel.

Congress MLAs, who were lodged in two resorts in Jaipur, returned to Bhopal on Sunday and are put up in Hotel Courtyard Marriott in MP Nagar locality, about one kilometer from the assembly.

After 22 MLAs submitted their resignations last week, Governor Lalji Tandon directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday to seek a trust vote just after his (governor's) address on the first day of the budget session beginning from Monday.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 08:16 am

tags #Bhopal #Haryana #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

