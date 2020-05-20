App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief says party likely to give majority bypoll tickets to Congress turncoats

Even though the dates for the Assembly by-elections are yet to be declared, BJP has begun preparations for the crucial polls.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit is likely to give majority of tickets for the upcoming Assembly bypolls to those Congress members who switched over to the saffron party, helping it topple the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, BJP's MP president VD Sharma said that those who resigned as MLAs are strong contenders for tickets to the by-elections since they "sacrificed a lot".

"These are people who had left their ministerial berths and posts as MLAs to save Madhya Pradesh from corruption and poor administration. I would not be wrong in saying that these people had sacrificed themselves and their posts for the state. For this reason, all of them are in consideration for the candidature," Sharma said.

Close

Both BJP and Congress are readying themselves for bypolls to 24 Assembly seats.

related news

Earlier in May, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had said that Congress will come back to power in the state after the bypolls.

"When by-elections are held, voters will speak their mind. We will win 20-22 seats. Will the (BJP) government last then?" Nath had said.

Nath admitted that he had been wrong in believing that Congress MLAs would not shift their loyalties to the BJP. However, he said the defectors would lose face in the by-elections because the voters in their constituencies know that they are "bought".

Even though the dates for the by-elections are yet to be declared, BJP has begun preparations for the crucial elections.

"We have strengthened the organisation online. Shakti Kendra and booth-level meetings have begun. We work round the year. We will reach people through online mediums, and door-to-door campaigns will be done by keeping physical distancing and following other health measures," Sharma said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 05:40 pm

tags #India #Kamal Nath #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

The COVID-19 zeitgeist: Notes from China on supply chain realignment

The COVID-19 zeitgeist: Notes from China on supply chain realignment

COVID-19: Maharashtra's recovery rate 26%; Mumbai, Pune together account for 77% of cases

COVID-19: Maharashtra's recovery rate 26%; Mumbai, Pune together account for 77% of cases

In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.