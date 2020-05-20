Madhya Pradesh BJP chief says party likely to give majority bypoll tickets to Congress turncoats

The BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit is likely to give majority of tickets for the upcoming Assembly bypolls to those Congress members who switched over to the saffron party, helping it topple the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, BJP's MP president VD Sharma said that those who resigned as MLAs are strong contenders for tickets to the by-elections since they "sacrificed a lot".

"These are people who had left their ministerial berths and posts as MLAs to save Madhya Pradesh from corruption and poor administration. I would not be wrong in saying that these people had sacrificed themselves and their posts for the state. For this reason, all of them are in consideration for the candidature," Sharma said.

Both BJP and Congress are readying themselves for bypolls to 24 Assembly seats.

Earlier in May, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had said that Congress will come back to power in the state after the bypolls.

"When by-elections are held, voters will speak their mind. We will win 20-22 seats. Will the (BJP) government last then?" Nath had said.

Nath admitted that he had been wrong in believing that Congress MLAs would not shift their loyalties to the BJP. However, he said the defectors would lose face in the by-elections because the voters in their constituencies know that they are "bought".

Even though the dates for the by-elections are yet to be declared, BJP has begun preparations for the crucial elections.

"We have strengthened the organisation online. Shakti Kendra and booth-level meetings have begun. We work round the year. We will reach people through online mediums, and door-to-door campaigns will be done by keeping physical distancing and following other health measures," Sharma said.



