Madhya Pradesh assembly's monsoon session to start on August 9

A total of four sittings will take place during the four-day duration of the session, which will culminate on August 12, an official said.

PTI
July 12, 2021 / 07:01 PM IST
File image (Source: ANI)

The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin on August 9, official sources said on Monday.

A total of four sittings will take place during the four-day duration of the session, which will culminate on August 12, an official said.

Besides question hour, the House will transact other necessary official business.
first published: Jul 12, 2021 07:01 pm

