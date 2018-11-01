Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Top Congress leaders meet to select candidates

Top Congress leaders meet to select candidates for state polls

Top Congress leaders held a meeting yesterday to select the party's candidates for the polls in the state. However, the party did not announce the name of any candidate.

The party's Central Election Committee, headed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, held discussions for selecting candidates, PTI has reported.

Top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, were part of the deliberations. State Congress president and senior leaders were also present during the discussions.