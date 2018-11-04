Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi wanted to slander me, my father, CM Chouhan’s son tells court

Congress' Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia to sit it out

Among the chief minister aspirants from both the BJP and Congress, only incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest the polls, it was reported earlier.

Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, both considered claimants to the coveted chair, are Lok Sabha MPs and are unlikely to contest the polls.

"So far, there is no chance of Scindia and Nath contesting Assembly polls," a Congress spokesperson told PTI earlier.

Read the full story.