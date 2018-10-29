Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies, road show today

Live now
Oct 29, 2018 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Madhya Pradesh's politics has been largely binary. Will that change this time?
Rahul Gandhi has questioned the BJP government over what it had done for the armed forces. Gandhi said the government had destroyed Panchayat Raj.
I don't make fake promises. A Congress’ chief minister will waive off loans of farmers in Madhya Pradesh within 10 days of coming to power. And if the chief minister makes excuses, another chief minister of Congress will grant a loan waiver: Rahul Gandhi
Rs 400 crore were spent on cleaning Shipra river. But, look at this water. If a minister drinks this water, he will fall unconscious: Rahul Gandhi in Ujjain
Someone told me that corruption took place in Kumbh Mela and there should be a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry. How will CBI conduct inquiry when CBI director was removed at 2.00 am in the night?: Rahul Gandhi
Addressing a rally in Ujjain, Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government over corruption allegation.
Member of Parliament (MP) from Guna constituency Jyotiraditya Scindia is addressing the rally in Ujjain. Scindia is being seen as one of the leading contenders for the chief minister’s position, even though Congress has not official named a candidate.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a rally in Ujjain shortly.
Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in Ujjain, Dabua and Indore today
Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in Madhya Pradesh today. Gandhi will be addressing public meetings in Ujjain and Dabua in the afternoon.
Gandhi will hold a road show in Indore in the evening, before a rally in the city.
PM Modi expected to hit campaign trail soon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hit the campaign trail here as the election nears. BJP National President Amit Shah and Congress President Rahul Gandhi have been holding public meetings in the state already.
Key dates:
Date of issue of gazette notification: November 2
Last date of nominations: November 9
Date for scrutiny of nominations: November 12
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 14
Madhya Pradesh voting, counting dates
The state called the ‘Heart of Hindustan’ in its tourism campaign, will vote in a single phase election on November 28 to elect a new legislative assembly.
Counting of votes will happen on December 11 along with Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.
Except for two brief Janata Party and Samyukta Vidhayak Dal governments, elections in Madhya Pradesh have largely been a binary contest between the BJP and the Congress.
However, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and other political parties such as the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) and SAPAKS Samaj Party could dent either sides in the assembly election.
Welcome to the LIVE blog for the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections. This blog will track the poll campaign in the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has been in power for 15 years. Out of these 15 years, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has occupied the top office for 13 years.
Main opposition party, the Indian National Congress is hoping to wrest power in the state banking on anti-incumbency that may have crept in.
Stay tuned for latest election-related updates from Madhya Pradesh.