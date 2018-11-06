Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Congress releases third list of candidates

Live now
Nov 06, 2018 07:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
BJP releases third list of candidates
BJP candidate from Rajpur passes away due to heart attack
Congress announces second list of 16 candidates
Mayawati's BSP says it holds "key" to next government in state
Congress' Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia to sit it out
Rahul Gandhi wanted to slander me, my father: CM Chouhan’s son to court
Scindia, Digvijaya spar over ticket distribution
Top Congress leaders meet to select candidates for state polls
Congress' poll promises in Madhya Pradesh
CM's family involved in Vyapam scam, sue me if you want: Rahul Gandhi
CM Chouhan's son files defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi
Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP to contest 66 seats
Rahul Gandhi addresses a rally in Jhabua
Madhya Pradesh voting, counting dates
Madhya Pradesh's politics has been largely binary. Will that change this time?
BJP has released the third list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh. The candidates for the nine seats in Indore district include BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and his son Akash Kailash Vijayvargiya.
BJP's second candidate list: Anoop Mishra has been fielded from Bhitarwar constituency. Mishra is former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s nephew.
BJP has released its second list of 17 candidates.
Congress announces second list of 16 candidates
The Congress yesterday issued its second list of 16 candidates which included five sitting MLAs and several new faces for the state election. The party has so far declared the names of 171 candidates.
Senior Congress legislator Ram Niwas Rawat has been renominated from the Vijaypur seat in Sheopur district where he will be pitted against BJP's Sitaram Adivasi.
Four other sitting MLAs who have been renominated comprise Mahendra Singh Yadav, Gopal Singh Chauhan, Vikram Singh Natiraja and Brijendra Singh Yadav.
They have been give tickets from Kolaras in Shivpuri district, Chanderi in Ashoknagar district, Rajnagar in Chhatarpur district and Mungaoli in Ashoknagar district respectively.
The party has nominated a new face, Sidhharth Lada (36), against Yashodharaja Scindia, MP minister and a member of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family, from Shivpuri.
Mahendra Singh Chouhan will take on Vishwas Sarang, a minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, from Narela seat in Bhopal.
Mayawati's BSP says it holds "key" to next government in state
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has said it will play a key role in the formation of the next government in Madhya Pradesh as it expects a fractured verdict in the November 28 assembly polls.
State BSP president Pradeep Ahirwar said the party will vastly improve its tally and win 32 seats, and can even think of heading the next government, according to a PTI report.
"Neither the BJP nor the Congress is going to get a majority. In this case, the Congress would support us to form the government in Madhya Pradesh," he said without elaborating.
161 crorepati MLAs, 73 with criminal cases: A glance at the outgoing Assembly
The Members of Legislative Assembly elected in 2013 included a mix of people across communities, groups and backgrounds.
A report by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysed elected MLAs over various parameters including their financial assets, educational qualifications and criminal cases, among other things.
Read the full story here.
Congress' Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia to sit it out
Among the chief minister aspirants from both the BJP and Congress, only incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest the polls, it was reported earlier.
Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, both considered claimants to the coveted chair, are Lok Sabha MPs and are unlikely to contest the polls.
"So far, there is no chance of Scindia and Nath contesting Assembly polls," a Congress spokesperson told PTI earlier.
Read the full story.
Key points from Congress’ first list of candidates:
# Congress released a list of 155 candidates yesterday. 75 candidates are yet to be announced.
# Candidates include youngsters, 22 women and 5 outsiders.
# Outgoing Assembly’s Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, former union minister Suresh Pachauri, former minister Mukesh Nayak and working presidents Bala Bachchan and Jeetu Patwari have been included.
# 30 first timers including Youth Congress President Kunal Choudhary and NSUI President Vipin Vankhade.
# Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangthan (JAYS) President Hira Alawa has been fielded from Manawar.
Rahul Gandhi wanted to slander me, my father: CM Chouhan’s son to court
CM Chouhan's son Kartikey Chouhan submitted before a court yesterday that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi deliberately linked him with the Panama Papers leak.
Kartikey recorded his statement before Special Judge (for cases against MPs and MLAs) Suresh Singh in the defamation case filed by him against Gandhi.
The court fixed December 17 as the date for submission of evidence in support of the complaint, Kartikey's lawyer Shrey Raj Saxena told PTI.
Gandhi made the statement deliberately to defame Kartikey and his father who is the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh since 2005, Saxena quoted the chief minister's son as telling the court.
Read the full story here.
BJP has tweeted a video in which Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath is purpotedly heard saying that he doesn't mind tickets being given to those who have cases lodged against them, as long as they win.
"I am saying this frankly, I want only winners," Nath is heard saying in the tweeted video.
Congress, however, has stated that the video has been doctored.
Read more: 161 crorepati MLAs, 73 with criminal cases: A glance at Madhya Pradesh's outgoing Assembly
"He (Rahul Gandhi) levelled allegations against me from a public platform and said I was involved in Panama Paper leak. Later he said he was wrong. False allegations were levelled against my father and me. I have recorded my statement in this regards today," said Kartikey Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son.
Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Jhabua district of the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on October 29, had said the name of the son of 'mamaji' had figured in the Panama Papers but no action was taken against him.
Though Gandhi had not specifically identified the CM, he was referring to Chouhan who is popularly known as 'mamaji'.
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law joins Congress
Sanjay Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law has joined Congress.
"(Sanjay Singh Chouhan) has joined us to assist in the development of Madhya Pradesh. I am sure he will serve Congress with the same commitment with which he served BJP," said Kamal Nath, president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee.
The BJP released its first list of 177 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan from the Budhni seat.
The list was released by the party's secretary election committee and Union minister J P Nadda.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from Budhni, while state ministers Narottam Mishra and Yashodhara Raje Scindia will contest from Datia and Shivpuri respectively.
Scindia, Digvijaya spar over ticket distribution
Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia had a verbal argument over candidate selection, News18 has reported.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi was present. A committee has been formed, consisting of Ashok Gehlot, Veerappa Moily and Ahmed Patel, to resolve the impasse on those seats, the report adds.
PM Modi has congratulated the people of Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of its formation day.
Top Congress leaders meet to select candidates for state polls
Top Congress leaders held a meeting yesterday to select the party's candidates for the polls in the state. However, the party did not announce the name of any candidate.
The party's Central Election Committee, headed by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, held discussions for selecting candidates, PTI has reported.
Top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, were part of the deliberations. State Congress president and senior leaders were also present during the discussions.
Madhya Pradesh polls are expected to witness a tough contest between the incumbent BJP and the Congress.
Here’s are some of the key factors likely to impact the election.
Congress promises jobs, farm loan waiver and gaushalas
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s long tenure is explained by his government having rolled out several schemes and projects that have been received well by the public.
To counter this, Congress has been on an overdrive, promising schemes, especially targeted at the youth, unemployed, voters from lower income groups and farmers.
Around 44 percent of the state’s population is under the age of 18 years, making them the prime target of political parties.
Read the full story here.
CM's family involved in Vyapam scam, sue me if you want: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi yesterday alleged the "family" of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was involved in the Vyapam scam and said he was ready to face defamation cases for his remarks. The scam was unearthed in Madhya Pradesh in 2013 and allegedly involved government officials and politicians.
Reacting to the allegations levelled by the Congress chief, a senior leader of the BJP state unit said he was misleading the people, according to a PTI report.
Addressing an election rally here, Gandhi said, "The chief minister got angry yesterday (Monday) and said Rahul Gandhi was speaking about Vyapam. He (CM) said he would file a defamation suit. File as many as cases as you want, it doesn't make any difference."
BJP MLA, former legislator join Congress
A sitting MLA of the BJP and a former legislator of the party yesterday joined the Congress in the presence of its president Rahul Gandhi at Indore.
The state Congress made the announcement through a tweet on its official handle about the induction of sitting BJP MLA Sanjay Sharma and ex-MLA Kamlapat Arya.
“First, the slogan was 'Achhe Din Aaenge', now it is 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai.' How did this happen? How did we reach from 'Achhe Din Aaenge' to 'Chowkidaar Chor Hai' in four years? Whose magic is it? This is Narendra Modi ji's magic,” Gandhi said.
Rahul Gandhi is addressing a public meeting in Khargone.