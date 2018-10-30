Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: Congress breaks monopolies, BJP supports them, says Rahul Gandhi in Indore

Demonetisation was carried out to convert black money of few rich people: Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi yesterday alleged that demonetization in 2016 was carried out to "convert black money of a few rich people into white" and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a "magician" who performed this act.

Addressing a public meeting, he also targeted CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, alleging that "rampant corruption" had taken place in the state during his rule.

He claimed that the name of the son of 'mamaji', had figured in the Panama Papers but no action was taken against him, according to a PTI report.

Though Gandhi did not specifically identify the CM, he was possibly referring to Chouhan because he is popularly known as 'mamaji'.