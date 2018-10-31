Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: CM's family involved in Vyapam scam, sue me if you want, says Rahul Gandhi

CM's family involved in Vyapam scam, sue me if you want: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi yesterday alleged the "family" of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was involved in the Vyapam scam and said he was ready to face defamation cases for his remarks. The scam was unearthed in Madhya Pradesh in 2013 and allegedly involved government officials and politicians.

Reacting to the allegations levelled by the Congress chief, a senior leader of the BJP state unit said he was misleading the people, according to a PTI report.

Addressing an election rally here, Gandhi said, "The chief minister got angry yesterday (Monday) and said Rahul Gandhi was speaking about Vyapam. He (CM) said he would file a defamation suit. File as many as cases as you want, it doesn't make any difference."