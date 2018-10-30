Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: CM Chouhan's son files defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi

CM Chouhan's son files defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son Kartikey has filed a criminal defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi in a local court, accusing the Congress president of intentionally making a false allegation about his name being in Panama Papers of alleged tax evaders.

In the suit filed in the Special Court of Additional District Judge (ADJ) Suresh Singh through his lawyer Shirish Shrivastava, Kartikey Chouhan has alleged that Gandhi intentionally gave the statement to defame him, according to a PTI report.

The criminal defamation case was filed under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Under these sections, a person guilty of criminal defamation can be sent to jail for two years.

Rahul Gandhi says he got 'confused'

The Congress president, who had made these comments during an election rally in Jhabua yesterday, has sought to clarify his remarks saying he had got "confused" and the chief minister's son had no link to the Panama Papers case.