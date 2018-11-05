Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls 2018 LIVE: CM Chouhan files nomination from Budhni; BJP releases third list of candidates

Congress announces second list of 16 candidates

The Congress yesterday issued its second list of 16 candidates which included five sitting MLAs and several new faces for the state election. The party has so far declared the names of 171 candidates.

Senior Congress legislator Ram Niwas Rawat has been renominated from the Vijaypur seat in Sheopur district where he will be pitted against BJP's Sitaram Adivasi.

Four other sitting MLAs who have been renominated comprise Mahendra Singh Yadav, Gopal Singh Chauhan, Vikram Singh Natiraja and Brijendra Singh Yadav.

They have been give tickets from Kolaras in Shivpuri district, Chanderi in Ashoknagar district, Rajnagar in Chhatarpur district and Mungaoli in Ashoknagar district respectively.

The party has nominated a new face, Sidhharth Lada (36), against Yashodharaja Scindia, MP minister and a member of the erstwhile Gwalior royal family, from Shivpuri.

Mahendra Singh Chouhan will take on Vishwas Sarang, a minister in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, from Narela seat in Bhopal.