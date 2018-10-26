Jyotiraditya Scindia: Rahul Gandhi's trusted commander in Madhya Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in power for 15 years in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been at the helm of affairs for 13 out of those 15.

There is growing anger among the upper castes against the Chouhan government over an amendment to the Scheduled Caste/Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Farmer protests have also escalated in the central Indian state over the last few years, making Chouhan’s bid to retain power difficult.

Congress, the principle opposition party in the state, is now raring to beat the Chouhan government by riding on the tide of anti-incumbency and fatigue that may have crept in.

One leader is at the centre of Congress’ plans — Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia, Member of Parliament (MP) from Guna constituency and the head of the royal family of Gwalior.

Besides having been entrusted to organise and manage Congress’ poll campaign in the state, Jyotiraditya is also seen as one of the top contenders for the chief minister’s position.

Over the last few years, Jyotiraditya has systematically travelled to rural areas of the state to build support at the grassroots. He was also at the centre of Congress’ successful campaign for the Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly bypolls earlier this year.

The events were seen as calculated moves by the 47-year-old royal to manoeuver himself into being named Congress’ chief ministerial candidate, political observers suggest.

But, Congress refused to declare a CM candidate before the polls and appointed former Union minister Kamal Nath as the state unit president. This has led to factionalism within the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

Who is MP’s next CM?

The three key Congress factions are being led by Jyotiraditya, Nath and former chief minister Digvijaya Singh.

In a television interview earlier, Jyotiraditya said while he will abide by whatever decision the party takes, he preferred that a name be declared in advance. Observers suggest that Jyotiraditya’s desperation to be named as the CM candidate stems from the fact that he may be more popular than other candidates.

According to an opinion survey by India Today-Axis My India, when asked ‘Who should be the next CM?’ in Madhya Pradesh, more respondents preferred Jyotiraditya than Nath and Digvijaya Singh put together.

The survey indicates that 32 percent respondents wanted Jyotiraditya as the next chief minister. This was followed by Nath’s 8 percent and Digvijaya Singh’s 2 percent. Jyotiraditya, however, trailed Chouhan (46 percent).

However, Congress’ hesitation could be rooted in the fact that he hails from a royal household. Jyotiraditya, a close confidant of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, could also come under attack over his royalty from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s campaign. The prime minister has often targeted political individuals who come from ‘political dynasties’, including Gandhi.

While Jyotiraditya’s aunt Vasundhara Raje is the incumbent CM and BJP’s CM candidate in Rajasthan, observers feel Jyotiraditya may not be able to effectively counter such a narrative being built around him.

Early life

Jyotiraditya was born on January 1, 1971 in Bombay (now Mumbai) to Madhavrao Scindia and Madhavi Raje Scindia. He studied at Campion School in the city before being sent to The Doon School in Dehradun.

He pursued Economics at Harvard University from where he graduated in 1993. In 2001, he completed his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Stanford Graduate School of Business. He also roughed it out with various jobs with Merryl Lynch; the UN in New York; Morgan Stanley in New York, Hong Kong and Mumbai.

While his father Madhavrao Scindia became the Maharaja of Gwalior in 1961, Jyotiraditya could not assume the throne as India had abolished titles, privileges and privy purses of princely states in the meantime. Jyotiraditya is married to Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, who belongs to the Baroda’s Gaekwad family.

Politics

He jumped into politics after his father’s demise. In 2002, he won the bypoll for the Guna Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, earlier held by his father. He was re-elected from Guna in the 2004 Lok Sabha election.

In 2007, Jyotiraditya was inducted into the Manmohan Singh cabinet as the Minister of State (MoS) for Communications and Information Technology. He was re-elected in 2009 and appointed as the MoS for Commerce and Industry. In 2012, he was made MoS for Power with independent charge.

In July that year, Jyotiraditya was in the eye of a storm when two severe blackouts occurred in northern and eastern India, affecting more than 600 million people. This is considered one of the largest blackouts in history, globally.

Jyotiraditya was able to retain his Parliamentary seat in 2014 even as Congress faced drubbing.