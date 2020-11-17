M Karunanidhi's son MK Alagiri likely to float new party ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, might join forces with BJP

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to obtain the support of MK Alagiri, who is the elder son of former chief minister late M Karunanidhi and the brother of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin ahead of the Assembly polls in that state next year.

According to a report by The Indian Express, sources in both the camps confirmed that there has been significant progress in talks between the BJP and Alagiri and he might meet Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah during his visit to Chennai on November 21.

While the report states that Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan was not aware of the talks, he told news agency ANI that he has not received any official communication but the party is "ready to welcome" Alagiri if he decides to join forces with the saffron party.

"I didn't receive official communication. I didn't speak with MK Alagiri, I don't know anything. Many people are joining our party. If he comes and joins, we are ready to welcome him," Murugan said, according to the news agency.

Alagiri, meanwhile, said that he is "happy" regarding Murugan's comments, but he hasn't come to a decision yet.

"I'll decide my political stand after discussion with supporters. There's no political strategy meet on 21st, it's all rumours," Alagiri said.

"Talks have been happening for long. It would be a strong reply to M K Stalin, who sidelined his elder brother in the party and the family. And for Alagiri, it is an opportunity… may be the last opportunity. His business may face more troubles if DMK wins the Assembly polls," a source told The Indian Express.

Sources also told the newspaper that Alagiri's new political outfit may be called 'Kalaignar DMK' or KDMK. A DMK leader, however, said that the developments will not make any impact on Tamil Nadu politics.

"Let him go to BJP. Alagiri was nowhere in the picture for six years. He has no constituency, no supporters and no money. It makes no impact in Tamil Nadu politics except headlines for a day or two," a DMK leader said.