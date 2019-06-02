App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2019 04:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

M K Stalin greets Sonia Gandhi; hails Congress as 'guarantee' for pluralism

Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu usually refer Sonia Gandhi as "Annai Sonia" as a mark of respect.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

DMK president M K Stalin on June 2 greeted United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi on her election as leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

"I extend my hearty greetings to respected Annai (mother) Sonia Gandhi," he said in a Facebook post.

Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu usually refer Sonia Gandhi as "Annai Sonia" as a mark of respect.

Close

Stalin said "no power" can remove the Congress party's excellent work from the good hearts of the Indian people.

The Dravidian party chief said Congress was the "permanent guarantee for pluralism, secularism, social justice and equality enshrined in the Constitution".

Also, the poor, middle-class and marginalised sections reposed their faith on Congress party, he said.

Sonia Gandhi was elected leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) on June 1 in Delhi. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh proposed her name and it was unanimously endorsed by all party MPs.
First Published on Jun 2, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.