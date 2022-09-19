Lufthansa flight delay: Opposition takes aim at Bhagwant Mann after reports claim ‘drunk’ Punjab CM was deplaned

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was caught in a controversy following a four-hour delay in the departure of a Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight. Reports suggest that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was deplaned from that flight because he was in an inebriated state and it was this incident that caused the Lufthansa flight delay.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal has asked AAP to divulge if the Punjab chief minister was deplaned because he was “too drunk to walk” and also reveal if this was the real reason why he could not attend the AAP national convention.

He tweeted: “Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed and shamed Punjabis all over the globe.”

Bhagwant Mann, who was in Germany from September 11-18, was supposed to take a Lufthansa 760 flight from Frankfurt to Delhi that was supposed to take off at 1.40 pm, but departed at 5.34 pm instead and landed in Delhi at 4.40 am. The delay was reportedly caused by Mann, who had to be asked to deboard because he was found unfit to travel. He later took a different flight and landed in India early on September 19.

One media report quoted an Indian co-passenger as saying: “The CM was not steady on his feet as he had imbibed excessive alcohol & had to be supported by his wife and security personnel.”

Members of the AAP, however, have said Mann reached India late because he was feeling unwell and accused the Opposition of spreading “propaganda”. They also shared Lufthansa's statement, which read that the flight took off late because of a “delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change”.