Lt Governor cannot take independent decisions but he is doing that: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, AAP MLAs marched to the lieutenant governor's office on Monday to protest against alleged interference in the functioning of the city government.

The march started after the Delhi assembly was adjourned for the day.

"It's unfortunate that the Delhi chief minister and AAP MLAs have to march to the LG office. I hope the LG will see his mistake and allow teachers training in Finland," Kejriwal told reporters.

He also alleged that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena cannot take independent decisions but he is doing that.

Assembly proceedings were adjourned after a war of words broke out between BJP MLAs and members of the ruling AAP over "illegal and unwanted obstructions and interferences" by LG Saxena.

AAP MLAs protested against the L-G's "objections" to sending Delhi government teachers for a training programme to Finland.