Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Centre 'not concerned' about Delhi: AAP leader

AAP leader Sanjay Singh today alleged that Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal wants the people of the national capital to suffer as neither he nor the prime minister is "concerned" to address the issue his party has raised. Singh's allegations came on the fifth day of the sit-in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues are holding at Baijal's office. They demand that the L-G act to end the "strike" by IAS officers in Delhi and also approve the AAP government's ambitious plan to deliver ration at the doorstep.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain is on an indefinite hunger-strike there since Tuesday and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia joined him in the fast on Wednesday in support of their demands. The L-G's office has criticised the AAP leaders' sit-in as one more "dharna without reason".

"Delhi's people are facing so many problems and the L-G wants them to suffer," Singh said, a day after Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing instances when government work suffered because of the alleged strike by IAS officers. The officers have denied the allegations.

Singh said the L-G, the Centre and Prime Minister Modi are "not concerned about the resolution of the issue".

Other than Kejriwal, Sisodia and Jain, Delhi government minister Gopal Rai has been staying put at the waiting room of the L-G office for the sit-in.

In a similar protest, BJP MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, three party MLAs and AAP's rebel legislator Kapil Mishra sat on 'dharna' outside Kejriwal's office at the Delhi Secretariat.