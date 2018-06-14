App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

LS 2019 polls: Akhilesh to contest from Kannauj, Mulayam from Mainpuri

During a meeting at party headquarters, Akhilesh said that due to the opposition's charges of nepotism against his party, his wife would not be contesting the election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, which is represented at present by wife Dimple Yadav, while his father Maulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri. Akhilesh made the announcement at a meeting of SP workers at the party headquarters.

He said : "I will contest from Kannauj while netaji (Mulayam) will contest from Mainpuri."

He said that the opposition has charged the SP with 'pariwarwad' (nepotism) due to which his wife Dimple Yadav will not contest the election this time.

To a question related to alliance and seat-sharing, he said, "With whosoever our alliance will take place, the party workers will ensure our victory and defeat of the BJP. This time, they will not get support of the people as they stand exposed. They only paid lip service to the people and did nothing on ground."
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 06:20 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Samajwadi Party #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.