LS 2019 polls: Akhilesh to contest from Kannauj, Mulayam from Mainpuri

During a meeting at party headquarters, Akhilesh said that due to the opposition's charges of nepotism against his party, his wife would not be contesting the election.
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj, which is represented at present by wife Dimple Yadav, while his father Maulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri. Akhilesh made the announcement at a meeting of SP workers at the party headquarters.
He said : "I will contest from Kannauj while netaji (Mulayam) will contest from Mainpuri."
He said that the opposition has charged the SP with 'pariwarwad' (nepotism) due to which his wife Dimple Yadav will not contest the election this time.