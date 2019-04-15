App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Loot of natural resources, misery for poor pillars of Modi govt: Sitaram Yechury

Yechury also accused the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of trying to use the armed forces to polarise the elections in the face of its imminent defeat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Slamming the BJP-led government, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said it stands on the twin pillars of loot of natural resources and more misery for the poor.

Yechury also accused the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of trying to use the armed forces to polarise the elections in the face of its imminent defeat.

He said it is "quite evident" from the anger against the present dispensation at the grassroots that a secular democratic government will come to power after the elections.

"Recently, a report came out where it stated that bank loans of corporates worth Rs 5.5 lakh crore were waived off in the last five years. This only sums up from where the BJP is getting so much money in terms of electoral bonds.

related news

"This Modi government rests on twin pillars of loot of natural resources, cronyism and more misery for poor and common masses," Yechury told reporters here.

Asking the Centre to reveal names of the corporate leaders whose loans have been written off, the senior CPI(M) leader said the Rafale deal with France was also a blatant example of "promoting crony capitalism".

Criticising Modi for seeking votes in the name of martyrs and the armed forces, he urged the Election Commission to act strongly against BJP's "despicable attempts".

"As the BJP is well aware that they are going to lose the elections, they are making last-ditch efforts to use the armed forces to polarise the voters. The EC should act against it and stop BJP's attempt to politicise the security forces," Yechury said.

He said the saffron party would face the same fate as in 2004, when it lost the general elections.

"We have full faith in Indian voters. In 2004 also, the BJP raised the issue of opposition being rudderless and they had Atal Bihari Vajpayee leading from the front. But, we had seen they were defeated and Manmohan Singh became the prime minister for the next 10 years.

"This time, too, the same thing is going to happen, a secular democratic government will come to power after the elections," he said.

Yechury added that the 2019 Lok Sabha election is the most crucial one in the history of Independent India, as the very future of the secular democratic republic, as enshrined in the Constitution, is at stake.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 08:17 am

tags #India #Politics #Sitaram Yechury

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Ayushmann Khurrana hasn't penned a song for Tahira Kashyap, yet!

Saif Ali Khan: It's my right to not pose for the camera with Taimur

IPL 2019 highlights: Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Keemo Paul help D ...

Alia Bhatt wants to get to Hollywood and quickly that too!

Sonali Bendre on ignoring signs of cancer: As women, we are taught to ...

Kalank meets Avengers, Thanos and Spiderman dance to Varun Dhawan's Fi ...

Blockbuster Majili crosses the 50 CR gross mark after a minor drop!

Nithya Menen's striking thoughts on feminism and women trying to becom ...

Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr reveals which one is his favou ...

Pattinson, Harris Get Cricket Australia Contracts

Indonesians to Vote in World's Biggest Single-day Election on April 17

In Bengal's Ajodhya, BJP Emerges as the Only Alternative to TMC But th ...

#YourCallOnCN: Fans Pick Their India World Cup Squad

2019 World Cup | Smith & Warner Recalled, Handscomb and Hazlewood Miss ...

Happy Baisakhi 2019: US Lawmakers Greet Indian Americans, Laud Their C ...

Gay Mayor from 'Rust Belt' America Launches Presidential Bid

Maharashtra Journalist Commits Suicide by Hanging Himself, Note Recove ...

Women Helpers Assault 3-year-old in Hyderabad School, Insert Stones in ...

Will not allow Abdullahs, Muftis to divide India, says PM Modi

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congr ...

China-US trade talks nearing final round, says US Treasury Secretary S ...

BJP lines up Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath for campaign in ...

It's not too late to dive into 'Game of Thrones,' with help

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be flat as investors ey ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell on April 15

Top brokerage calls on April 15: Morgan Stanley, Nomura 'neutral' on T ...

Here are the bulk and block deals of April 12

Azam Khan denies saying 'Jaya Prada wears khaki underpants', vows to w ...

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres with live-stream of first episode; ...

Unemployment in Jaipur's real estate sector: Factors including demonet ...

Jet Airways crisis: Pilots body defers 'no flying' call ahead of lende ...

Over 120 people killed, nearly 600 wounded in Libya since violence esc ...

Singapore Open 2019: Kento Momota rallies to down Anthony Sinisuka Gin ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.