Loose Canon: The world’s biggest election party comes to town

Manas Chakravarty

The reason why they call them political parties, in case you have forgotten, is because every five years they throw a grand party for us.

Luckily, India has twenty nine states, so there is always a party going on somewhere or the other. But the bash they throw for the general elections is the best of all and the whole country has a splendid time.

It is not just the booze and the cash for attending the rallies -- that is just payment for putting up with those excruciating speeches. It is that special time when they vie with each other in showering us with gifts, when they trip over each other to tell us how much they care.

From farm loan write-offs, to income support schemes, to job quotas and lower taxes, political parties wake up from their five years of slumber and suddenly start to paint the town red.

Free bicycles, laptops and mobile phones are now offered by practically every party, as is free electricity for farmers and free rice.

But the increase in honorarium for mid-day-meal cooks in Uttar Pradesh is a new one, doubtless with an eye on future voters who will gratefully remember the sudden improvement in the quality of their lunch when they attain voting age. That is apart from the votes of the cooks, of course.

But Assam has shown that mere mid-day meals are not enough, with students from ‘tea tribes’ getting free uniforms and breakfast in addition to free lunches. Tea tribes are possibly those tribes who drink tea, as opposed to ‘booze tribes’ or those tribes who drink booze. It is probably a very optimistic scheme to get tribes who booze to switch to tea.

Andhra Pradesh, whooping it up for a multi-caste party, has hiked budgetary allocations for a Brahmin Corporation, a Kshatriya Corporation, a Kapu corporation and a BC corporation. And, a Drivers Empowerment Authority has been created, to ensure that all the castes are escorted to the party by empowered and contented drivers. Parties like these have stirred the imagination and raised the bar.

On the other hand, a party in decline is easily spotted by its penny-pinching ways. After the late J Jayalalithaa making everyone merry with gifts of fans, mixer-grinders, goats, cows, mangalsutras et al, the AIADMK’s current parsimonious attitude has been a big disappointment. Some say it is short for All India Arrack Drinkers’ Miserly Klan.

But not everyone wants freebies -- some are content with hot air. For responsible citizens such as you and I, the best thing about the elections is the free entertainment they provide.

We enjoy the insults traded by politicians, their sweetly poisoned barbs, we marvel at their amazing untruths and the awesome tall stories they cook up, we crack up at their preening and posturing, admire their great performances and of course share in their triumphs and heartbreaks. It is the greatest show on the planet.

Politicians too have a good time, as they find their skills in much demand. To take one instance, Yogi Adityanath granted Minister of State rank to 75 of his pals, just before the electoral code of conduct kicked in. Those unfortunately ignored by their own parties are warmly embraced by others.

Politicians who rave and rant and suffer from foot-in-mouth disease are greatly in demand, both on social media and on TV. And politicos who love to dress up have a rollicking time trying out new headgear in different parts of the country.

That brings us to the obvious question: which party is the best? Much depends on the kind you enjoy. Some go in for rave parties, others wine-tasting ones, or beer fests or theme parties or karaoke bashes, while many would settle for marijuana-fuelled fantasies.

Thankfully, there is a wide variety of parties you can go to, including the Beer Jug Party, the Indian National Champagne, the Scotch Party, the Bacardi Sippers Party, the Toddy Mojito Combine, the Just Daiquiri (United), the Rum Jamboree Disco, the National Chillum, the Big Joint Dal and so on. Some of us, God help them, prefer tea parties. For them, there is the Tea Drinkers Party.

It would not be fair if I did not disclose my preferences. Truth to tell, I have always had a soft spot for the Cocktail Party of India (Martini).

Happy partying, folks. Just be mindful of the five year hangover that will inevitably follow.