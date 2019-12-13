App
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 02:48 PM IST

Looking forward to working together: PM Modi to Boris Johnson

"Many congratulations to PM @BorisJohnson for his return with a thumping majority. I wish him the best and look forward to working together for closer India-UK ties," Modi tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Boris Johnson on Friday for returning to power in the United Kingdom, saying he looks forward to working together for closer ties between the two countries.

"Many congratulations to PM @BorisJohnson for his return with a thumping majority. I wish him the best and look forward to working together for closer India-UK ties," Modi tweeted.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday secured a thumping victory in the UK's most dramatic general election in decades, ending months of political uncertainty and setting the country on course to leave the European Union.

