 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Looking forward to align with like-minded parties to defeat BJP in 2024 LS polls: Congress chief Kharge

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST

In his address at the Congress' 85th plenary session, Kharge said the country is facing challenges such as continued assault on constitutional and democratic values, issues of national security at the border with China, all-time high inflation and record unemployment.

(Image: News18 Creative)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said his party looks forward to forging a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties in order to get rid of the "anti-people" BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and is ready to make any sacrifices required to achieve the goal.

In his address at the Congress' 85th plenary session, Kharge said the country is facing challenges such as continued assault on constitutional and democratic values, issues of national security at the border with China, all-time high inflation and record unemployment.

"In the prevailing difficult circumstances, the Congress is the only party in the country that can provide capable and decisive leadership," he asserted.

From 2004 to 2014, the Congress-led alliance with like-minded parties served the people of the country, Kharge said.