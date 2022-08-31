English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register & watch Markets league at INR 2699 just for PRO! Get exciting offers too.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Long way to go before India reverses pre-Covid 'Modi slowdown': Congress

    Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said there is still a long way to go before India reverses the pre-Covid "Modi slowdown".

    PTI
    August 31, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Ahead of the release of GDP numbers for the April-June quarter, the Congress on Wednesday said the figure could show a jump and turn out to be a headline grabber but the real growth is lower than in 2018.

    Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said there is still a long way to go before India reverses the pre-Covid "Modi slowdown".

    "Jumla Alert: Apr-Jun 2022 quarterly GDP figure later today could show a jump from a year ago. This headline-grabbing number will be due to low-base effect," the Congress general secretary said on Twitter.

    "Real GDP in Apr-Jun 2021 was lower than in Apr-Jun 2018! A long way to go before we reverse the pre-Covid Modi slowdown," Ramesh also said.

    The GDP numbers for the April-June quarter of 2022-23 are likely to be released on Wednesday by the government.
    PTI
    Tags: #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
    first published: Aug 31, 2022 11:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.