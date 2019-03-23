App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Saha Polls | Seat sharing finalised in Maharashtra; Congress to contest from 26 seats, NCP gets 22

Overcoming their strained ties and grandiose declarations of going solo, the BJP and the Shiv Sena had announced their seat-sharing pact for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls last month.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress and the NCP on March 23 announced their seat-sharing pact in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with the two parties agreeing to contest 26 and 22 seats respectively.

Addressing a press conference here, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said 56 parties and organisations have come together to support the alliance to take on the BJP-Shiv Sena combine.

From its share of seats, the Congress will give Palghar seat to the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi and another undeclared seat to Raju Shetti's Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana.

From its 22 seats, the NCP will leave Hatkanangle seat for Shetti, who is the sitting MP from there, and give another to Independent MLA Ravi Rana's Yuva Swabhiman Party.

Without naming any parties, Chavan and Pawar dubbed those who stayed away from the Congress-NCP alliance as the "B team of the BJP".

The remarks were an apparent reference to Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh leader Prakash Ambedkar, who refused to join hands with the alliance.

Overcoming their strained ties and grandiose declarations of going solo, the BJP and the Shiv Sena had announced their seat-sharing pact for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls last month.

The BJP will contest 25 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and the Sena 23.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Congress-NCP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Maharashtra #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Amassed Debt When I Married You': On Smriti Irani's Birthday, Husband ...

After Passing the Hassan Baton to Grandson, Deve Gowda Set to Contest ...

Pope Accepts Resignation of Chilean Cardinal Accused of Abuse Cover-up

A Brexit Crisis Deepens, Tens of Thousands Gather in London to Demand ...

'Their Bread and Butter Depends on Falsehood': Arun Jaitley Slams Cong ...

BJP Picks K Surendran For Crucial Pathanamthitta Seat in Kerala

IPL 2019: No Love Lost in Clash of Traditional Rivals MI and DC

IPL 2019 | Scores to Settle For KKR Against SRH As Teams Eye Winning S ...

IPL 2019 | Getting a Great Vibe from Delhi Capitals This Season: Shaw

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Muslim man killed by group of 20 in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra over dis ...

Smriti Irani's relentless pursuit for Amethi may finally pay off, unse ...

IPL 2019: How the cricket extravaganza is likely to affect Tamil cinem ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international rou ...

Robert Mueller concludes inquiry into Donald Trump-Russia collusion, s ...

Best phones under Rs 40,000 (March 2019): From OnePlus 6T to Honor Vie ...

Medals and Bullets: Indian troops who fought in World War I are focus ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Varun Kumar, Simranjeet Singh score to hel ...

Exclusive: Writer Vijeyandra Prasad on Kangana Ranaut’s Jayalalithaa ...

Indian Premier League 2019 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RCB: MS Dhoni wi ...

IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma gets his Gully Boy swag on but his wife is hard ...

IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB: The superstars are back but so are the bookies, r ...

After Javed Akhtar, veteran lyricist Sameer shocked to see his name in ...

IPL 2019: Things you didn't know about the T20 league

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

IPL 2019 special: Celebrity physiotherapist Vaibhav Daga reveals the f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.