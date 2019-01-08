Lok Sabha: Women representation in CRPF, CISF will be made to 15%

Women representation in the CRPF and CISF will be made 15 percent while it will be five percent in BSF, ITBP and SSB, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on January 8.

Rijiju said in Lok Sabha that the central government has been working for enhancement of women representation in the constabulary of paramilitary forces.

"Our target is to increase the women representation to 15 percent in the CRPF and CISF and 5 percent in BSF, ITBP and SSB," he said during the Question Hour.

The minister said in compliance of recommendations given by Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women in its sixth report, directions were issued to all paramilitary forces to bring percentage of women in the forces to 5 percent.

On January 5, 2016, it was decided to reserve 33 percent posts at constable level for women in the CRPF and CISF to begin with and 14-15 percent posts at constable level in border guarding forces like BSF, SSB and ITBP in a phased manner, he said.