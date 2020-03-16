App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha witnesses noisy scenes over Rahul Gandhi's question

The protests came after Speaker Om Birla announced the end of the Question Hour at noon as the designated time for it is 11 am to noon, leading to a walk out by Congress members.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed noisy scenes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party colleagues strongly protested after he was not allowed to ask a second supplementary on a question related to wilful defaulters during Question Hour.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 12:58 pm

tags #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

