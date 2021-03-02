Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV channels merged into Sansad TV

Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels have been merged into a single brand known as Sansad TV. The merger was reported back in June 2020. Now, it has officially been announced by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat's office.

With this new merger, a few top-level executive changes have also been made, particularly concerning the post of Chief Executive Officer. Ravi Capoor, IAS, has been appointed as the CEO of Sansad TV for a period of one year.

Rajya Sabha TV CEO Manoj Kumar Pandey has been relieved of his duties and will be paid a sum equivalent to one month's professional fee as per the terms of his engagement.

Who is Ravi Capoor, IAS?

Ravi Capoor, the 1986-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, (Retd) was serving as the Secretary of Ministry of Textiles. He has held various posts in different capacities, serving as Additional Chief Secretary, Assam (from 2016 to 2019), where he was in charge of Mines & Minerals, Forest & Environment, Act East Policy Affairs and Public Enterprises Department.

Capoor also held the portfolios of Industry and Commerce. He was also the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, from 2011 to 2016, and worked as Executive Director, Petroleum Conservation Research Association and Director in the Ministry of Petroleum from 2004 to 2008.

Capoor also held the post of Additional Development Commissioner, Handicrafts in New Delhi from 2002 to 2004. Besides this, he has worked internationally in the World Bank, EU and UN.