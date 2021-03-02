English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV channels merged into Sansad TV

With this new merger, a few top-level executive changes have also been made, particularly concerning the post of Chief Executive Officer. Ravi Capoor, IAS, has been appointed CEO of Sansad TV for a period of one year.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST

Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels have been merged into a single brand known as Sansad TV. The merger was reported back in June 2020. Now, it has officially been announced by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat's office.

With this new merger, a few top-level executive changes have also been made, particularly concerning the post of Chief Executive Officer. Ravi Capoor, IAS, has been appointed as the CEO of Sansad TV for a period of one year.

Rajya Sabha TV CEO Manoj Kumar Pandey has been relieved of his duties and will be paid a sum equivalent to one month's professional fee as per the terms of his engagement.

Who is Ravi Capoor, IAS?

Ravi Capoor, the 1986-batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, (Retd) was serving as the Secretary of Ministry of Textiles. He has held various posts in different capacities, serving as Additional Chief Secretary, Assam (from 2016 to 2019), where he was in charge of Mines & Minerals, Forest & Environment, Act East Policy Affairs and Public Enterprises Department.

Close

Related stories

Capoor also held the portfolios of Industry and Commerce. He was also the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, from 2011 to 2016, and worked as Executive Director, Petroleum Conservation Research Association and Director in the Ministry of Petroleum from 2004 to 2008.

Capoor also held the post of Additional Development Commissioner, Handicrafts in New Delhi from 2002 to 2004. Besides this, he has worked internationally in the World Bank, EU and UN.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: Mar 2, 2021 10:19 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.