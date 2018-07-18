Lok Sabha to hold debate on no-confidence motion on Friday

The Lok Sabha would take up debate on opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government brought by the TDP and opposition parties, with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admitting the notice.

"The House will take up the debate (on the motion) on Friday, July 20th. The discussion will be held for the full day, followed by voting on it," Mahajan announced in the House when it reassembled after the lunch break on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

She also said that there will be no Question Hour on that day and the House would have no other business, barring the discussion on the no-confidence motion.

Earlier, the Speaker had announed that she would announce the date for the debate in 2-3 days.

During the Zero Hour, she had named all members from TDP, Congress and NCP, among others, who had moved similar no- confidence motion notices and said TDP's Kesineni Srinivas would move his motion as his party was the first to raise it.

Mahajan had not accepted notices for a similar motion during the Budget Session, which was washed out due to continued uproar by TDP, TRS and some Opposition parties demanding that government agree to the motion.

But the motion was rejected by the Speaker on the ground that the House was not in order as there were continuous protests in the Well by opposition members on various issues.

The member of the TDP, which had quit the ruling NDA coalition in March protesting against the government not giving a special package to Andhra Pradesh, had moved the motion during Zero Hour which was admitted by the Speaker.

"More than 50 members are supporting the motion, so the leave is granted (to bring in no-confidence motion)," Mahajan said earlier in the day, accepting the notice.

With Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanding that the largest party be allowed to move the motion, Mahajan said as per rules, the party which raises the motion first, gets to move it.

"It's not a question of big party, small party... Those who brought the no-confidence motion, I read all the rules. The person who first brought the motion, has to be called first," Mahajan said.

As Kharge pressed with the demand that all members who brought in the motion should be allowed to move it, an angry Mahajan said "You go through the record... I have gone according to the rule".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government is prepared to face the no-confidence motion brought in by several parties. "The entire country has confidence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The Opposition parties brought in no-confidence motion against the government on issues like Grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh, lynchings, atrocities against women and dalits and dilution of a law meant for Scheduled Caste.