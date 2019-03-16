App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan returns protocol vehicles, security staff

Mahajan, in a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, said she had stopped using these government vehicles from March 10 itself, when the Election Commission announced the Lok Sabha poll schedule.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Indore BJP MP Sumitra Mahajan on March 16 said she had given up police vehicles and security personnel provided to her as part of protocol.

"In view of the Lok Sabha election, the model code of conduct has come into vogue since March 10. On that day only, I stopped using the government vehicles. But being in the Constitutional post of the Lok Sabha Speaker, police vehicles and guards were accompanying my private vehicle," her letter said.

"As Indore was a peaceful and safe city, I do not need vehicles and guards given under protocol. I want to inform you that I am giving up these facilities," she said in the letter.

Mahajan has been Indore Lok Sabha MP since 1989. Indore will go to polls on May 19.
tags #BJP #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Sumitra Mahajan

