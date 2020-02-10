App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 01:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeks permanent solution to poster menace in House

As TMC member Saugata Roy rose to speak on The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, BJP members from West Bengal started displaying posters which had 'Save Democracy in West Bengal' written on them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Om Birla, Speaker Lok Sabha
Om Birla, Speaker Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday expressed displeasure over members bringing placards and posters in the House and said there should be a debate on whether such things can be allowed to be displayed when proceedings are on.

As TMC member Saugata Roy rose to speak on The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, BJP members from West Bengal started displaying posters which had 'Save Democracy in West Bengal' written on them.

"In your dispensation such things should not be allowed," Roy told the Speaker.

Close

Birla then said there should be a debate on whether posters should be allowed in the House and if it is disallowed and someone still brings it then action should be taken against the member.

related news

Birla then sought Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's view on this.

There was no unanimity on the issue. While Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Roy agreed that posters should not be allowed inside the House, Chowdhury spoke on a different issue and the matter could not be concluded.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Lok Sabha #Om Birla #Politics

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.