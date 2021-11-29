MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hopes House will run smoothly in Winter Session of Parliament

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Speaker expressed hope that members will maintain discipline during the proceedings.

Moneycontrol News
November 29, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST
BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kota, Rajasthan, Om Birla

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kota, Rajasthan, Om Birla

Ahead of the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said there are many issues facing the country on which there is a need for a serious discussion and hoped that members will extend their support to ensure that the House runs smoothly and in an orderly manner.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Speaker expressed hope that members will maintain discipline during the proceedings.

The Winter Session of Parliament starts Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. There are many issues facing the country on which there is a need for serious discussion in the House.

The people of the country also hope that these issues are raised, Birla said, adding that he will try his best to provide enough time and opportunities to MPs to raise various matters.

The Speaker voiced hope that all parties will extend their support to ensure smooth functioning of the House and that the proceedings are conducted in an orderly manner.

Close

"With our collective efforts, we will enhance the dignity of the House," he added.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Lok Sabha #Om Birla #Parliament #Politics
first published: Nov 29, 2021 10:09 am

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.