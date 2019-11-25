App
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha speaker may suspend two Congress MPs for storming Well of House, shouting slogans: Sources

Congress leaders carrying placards with messages like "save Constitution" and "save democracy" and a black banner which said "stop murder of democracy" jostled with the marshals.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may suspend Congress MPs Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan for storming the Well of the House and obstructing Parliament proceedings by shouting slogans to protest against the swearing-in of a BJP-led government in Maharashtra, sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, the suspension of the two MPs was "imminent" as Birla was "upset" with their refusal to apologise for their conduct.

The BJP also accused Congress members of bringing "shame" to Lok Sabha with their "unruly" conduct in the House.

First Published on Nov 25, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Lok Sabha #Politics

