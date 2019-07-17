App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha sits till midnight again

This is for the second time in less than a week that the Lower House conducted business late in the night to conclude a debate. On July 11, it had worked till 11.58 pm to conclude debate on the Railway Ministry. Nearly 90 members participated in the debate which began around 2.45 pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Lok Sabha sat till 11.59 pm on Tuesday to conclude discussion on demands for grants for the agriculture and rural development ministries.

This is for the second time in less than a week that the Lower House conducted business late in the night to conclude a debate. On July 11, it had worked till 11.58 pm to conclude debate on the Railway Ministry. Nearly 90 members participated in the debate which began around 2.45 pm.

Speaker Om Birla said there were "technical" reasons and he has to adjourn the House at midnight otherwise he would have preferred to run the business till 3 am.

Close

Concerned over increasing number of farmers' suicide and 'worsening' agrarian situation, Opposition Members Tuesday suggested the government ensure adequate water, quality seeds and remunerative prices for farm produce in a bid to improve the plight of farmers.

While the Opposition members attacked the government for not doing enough for the agriculture sector, the members of the ruling party stressed that farmers are benefiting from the host of schemes launched by the Modi government in the last five years.
First Published on Jul 17, 2019 08:02 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.