Lok Sabha scheduled to hold discussion on COVID-19 today

Lok Sabha Parliament

A discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic has been listed in the business schedule of Lok Sabha for July 30.

According to the revised order paper for Friday, N K Premchandran and Vinayak Raut will "raise a discussion on the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it."

Rajya Sabha held a discussion on the pandemic in the beginning of the Monsoon session. The government put up a staunch defence of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the Upper House of Parliament.

Lok Sabha has witnessed daily disruptions by opposition members over the Pegasus row and farmers' issues.